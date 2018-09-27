For those wishing to see Sir Elton John live in concert one more time, your hopes are "Still Standing."

The legendary rocker has already announced his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour (set to begin tonight in Toronto) will be his last. The tour had originally been scheduled to run through May 19 of next year, including a show at Cleveland's Quicken Loans Arena this Nov. 3 that is already sold out.

However, it was announced today that the tour has been extended, with 44 additional shows bringing the new ending date to Nov. 16, 2019 in Long Island. Among the new shows will be a second stop at The Q, which will take place Nov. 12, 2019.

John, who is now 71 years old, is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most popular musicians in history, with eight No. 1 hits (and countless other classics) in the U.S. alone. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.

Tickets for the Cleveland show will go on sale this Nov. 16, with earlier shows being available Oct. 5. They can be purchased here.

John isn't the only rock immortal coming to Cleveland soon for the last time: Bob Seger and his Silver Bullet Band will also be performing at The Q this Dec. 6 as part of their own farewell tour.

