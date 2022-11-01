Trailer released for upcoming sequel to 'A Christmas Story'

Ralphie is all grown up and reunited with some of his childhood friends during the holiday season in the upcoming HBO Max film 'A Christmas Story Christmas.'

We triple dog dare you not to get emotional after you see the full trailer for the upcoming HBO Max film "A Christmas Story Christmas," the sequel to the 1983 classic that was filmed in Cleveland.

The IMDB page for the sequel describes its plot as follows:

"Follows Ralphie, now adult, who returns to the house on Cleveland Street to give his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had as a child, reconnecting with childhood friends, and reconciling the passing of his Old Man."

The full trailer shows Ralphie, played again by Peter Billingsley, as a middle-aged adult in the 1970s. Yes, he's still wearing those trademark black-rimmed glasses. Other returning actors from the original film include Ian Petrella as Randy, Scott Schwartz as Flick, Zack Ward as Scut Farkus, and R.D. Robb as Schwartz.

In January, 3News' Marisa Saenz reported that unlike the original, the sequel would not be filmed in Cleveland, but rather, in Hungary. Brian Jones, the owner of the house used in the original 1983 film, which is located on W. 11th St. in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood and is now home to a museum, confirmed that the house was not going to be used for the filming of the sequel, but noted that he declined a request to have a production company "scan" the house and neighborhood.

"A Christmas Story Christmas" is actually the third sequel to "A Christmas Story" to be released, following 1994's "My Summer Story" and 2012's "A Christmas Story 2." Neither film involved Billingsley.

"A Christmas Story Christmas" will release on the HBO Max streaming service on Nov. 17, 2022 -- one day before the 39th anniversary of the first film's original release date.