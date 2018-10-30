DALLAS – Alamo Drafthouse isn’t going to let its movies stop folks from fulfilling their civic duty on Election Day.

The popular theater chain is delaying its opening on Nov. 6 to encourage its employees to head to the polls.

“The most important midterm election anyone can remember is next Tuesday,” Alamo Drafthouse wrote in a post on its website titled, Gone Votin’. “We're making sure our venue staff has the opportunity to cast their ballot by skipping our usual first round of early matinees that day.”

Drafthouse locations nationwide will open their doors at some point in the afternoon, but those times will vary by location, the company said.

The morning matinee showtimes had been removed from the Alamo Drafthouse website Tuesday, a week ahead of Election Day. The earliest showtime listed in DFW on Nov. 6 was 1:30 p.m.

Early voting in Texas goes through Friday, Nov. 2.

