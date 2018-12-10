ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Ozarks are loving the spotlight.

Fresh off the heels of its second-season premiere in August, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the renewal of Ozark. The series showcases Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and his wife, Wendy (Laura Linney), as they move from the Chicago area to the Missouri Ozarks while battling life within a dangerous drug cartel.

Ozark is set at a waterfront resort at Lake of the Ozarks, based on the Alhonna Resort and Marina where series creator Bill Dubuque worked during his college years, the Springfield News-Leader reported in 2016. However, the show itself is filmed in the Atlanta area due to tax breaks offered by the state of Georgia.

The third season is expected to premiere sometime in 2019 with 10 new episodes.

