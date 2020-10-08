x
Metallica concert coming to drive-in theaters nationwide

Tickets go on sale Aug. 14 at noon
Credit: AP
FILE- In this Saturday, July 28, 2012, file photo, members of the band Metallica, from left to right, Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, pose at a photo-call before their first of eight concert performances in Mexico City. Metallica said Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, it has donated 250,000 euros (dollars 277,600) to support the construction of Romania's first paediatric oncology hospital.(AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, FILE)

CADET, Mo. — Rock fans, this is for you.

Metallica will be playing concerts at drive-ins across the country on Aug. 29, including the Starlite Drive-in in Cadet, Missouri.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 14 at noon, according to Ticketmaster's website. They cost $115 per vehicle, with up to six people allowed per vehicle. Presale begins on Aug. 12 for Fifth Members, the band's fan club. 

The concert was shot specifically for this event. There will also be a special guest performance by Three Days Grace.

Every ticket purchase also will include four digital downloads of Metallica's album S&M2.

Many artists have taken their talents to the drive-in format, since most traditional concerts have been canceled due to COVID-19.

