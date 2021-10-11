x
Lutcher Theater brings Broadway back to Southeast Texas after pandemic pause

The theater’s 42nd season will showcase 10 events, with its next sold-out show "Cirque Dreams Holidaze" opening on Nov. 21.

ORANGE, Texas — The Lutcher Theater for the Performing Arts in Orange is pleased to bring Broadway back to Southeast Texas after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The theater’s 42nd season will showcase 10 events, with its next sold-out show "Cirque Dreams Holidaze" opening on Nov. 21. 

Leah Stark spoke exclusively with 12News about how excited they are to bring Broadway shows back to the community. 

"Lutcher Theater tickets are a wonderful way to spend time with your family and friends, your employees, clients and customers. We want to encourage everyone to look into it," she said. 

Lutcher Theater 2020-2021 season: 

  • Dec. 9, 2021: "Hairspray"
  • Jan. 22, 2022: 12-time Grammy award-winning gospel singer CeCe Winans. 
  • March 6, 2022 : "Fiddler on the Roof"
  • March 27, 2022 : "An Officer And A Gentleman" (This show contains adult language and content.)
  • April 10, 2022 : "South Pacific"
  • April 18, 2022 : "Charlie And The Chocolate Factory" 
  • May 5, 2022 : "Waitress" (This show contains adult language and content.)
  • May 31, 2022: "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical"

To view or purchase tickets and packages and for more information on show times, go online or call the box office at 409-886-5535.

