Lutcher Theater brings Broadway back to Southeast Texas after pandemic pause

ORANGE, Texas — The Lutcher Theater for the Performing Arts in Orange is pleased to bring Broadway back to Southeast Texas after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The theater’s 42nd season will showcase 10 events, with its next sold-out show "Cirque Dreams Holidaze" opening on Nov. 21.
MORE | Lutcher Theater
Leah Stark spoke exclusively with 12News about how excited they are to bring Broadway shows back to the community.
"Lutcher Theater tickets are a wonderful way to spend time with your family and friends, your employees, clients and customers. We want to encourage everyone to look into it," she said.
Lutcher Theater 2020-2021 season:
- Dec. 9, 2021: "Hairspray"
- Jan. 22, 2022: 12-time Grammy award-winning gospel singer CeCe Winans.
- March 6, 2022 : "Fiddler on the Roof"
- March 27, 2022 : "An Officer And A Gentleman" (This show contains adult language and content.)
- April 10, 2022 : "South Pacific"
- April 18, 2022 : "Charlie And The Chocolate Factory"
- May 5, 2022 : "Waitress" (This show contains adult language and content.)
- May 31, 2022: "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical"
To view or purchase tickets and packages and for more information on show times, go online or call the box office at 409-886-5535.