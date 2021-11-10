Luke Bryan to host 55th CMA Awards Wednesday. Here's who's performing, presenting

Country Music's Biggest Night will shine bright as some of your musical favorites, including Luke Bryan, are set to take the stage during the annual awards show.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville will shine bright during “Country Music’s Biggest Night” as some of music’s most talented stars are set to take the stage at the 55th CMA Awards.

Hosted by superstar and American Idol judge Luke Bryan, this year’s show will feature performances from some of the biggest stars in country music.

Bryan, who is a two-time "CMA Entertainer of the Year" winner and a nominee in this year’s "CMA Musical Event of the Year" category, is scheduled to perform his new single, “Up.”

The 55th CMA Awards will be broadcast live from Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 10, airing on KBMT and ABC at 7 p.m.

Red Carpet at CMA Awards

From 7:30 pm to 8:00 pm, KABC’s George Pennacchio takes over the coverage, with more interviews, a preview of the night’s big performances, and a look at the night’s red carpet fashion.

Who's performing?

Jason Aldean

Carrie Underwood

Jimmie Allen

Gabby Barrett

Dierks Bentley feat. BRELAND and HARDY

Brothers Osborne

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Mickey Guyton feat. Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards

Jennifer Hudson

Miranda Lambert

Old Dominion

Carly Pearce

Ashley McBryde

Thomas Rhett

Blake Shelton

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Chris Young

Kane Brown

Zac Brown Band

Who are the presenters?

Monday, CMA producers released the list of presenters.

Trace Adkins

Ingrid Andress

Kelsea Ballerini

Deana Carter

Lauren Daigle

Russell Dickerson

Faith Fennidy

Florida Georgia Line

Freddie Freeman

Amy Grant

Dulé Hill

Alan Jackson

Elle King

Lady A

Zachary Levi

Scotty McCreery

Hayley Orrantia

Katy Perry

Lionel Richie

Darius Rucker

Susan Sarandon

Saycon Sengbloh

Kurt Warner

Lainey Wilson

Trisha Yearwood