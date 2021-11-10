Luke Bryan to host 55th CMA Awards Wednesday. Here's who's performing, presenting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville will shine bright during “Country Music’s Biggest Night” as some of music’s most talented stars are set to take the stage at the 55th CMA Awards.
Hosted by superstar and American Idol judge Luke Bryan, this year’s show will feature performances from some of the biggest stars in country music.
Bryan, who is a two-time "CMA Entertainer of the Year" winner and a nominee in this year’s "CMA Musical Event of the Year" category, is scheduled to perform his new single, “Up.”
The 55th CMA Awards will be broadcast live from Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 10, airing on KBMT and ABC at 7 p.m.
Red Carpet at CMA Awards
From 7:30 pm to 8:00 pm, KABC’s George Pennacchio takes over the coverage, with more interviews, a preview of the night’s big performances, and a look at the night’s red carpet fashion.
Who's performing?
- Jason Aldean
- Carrie Underwood
- Jimmie Allen
- Gabby Barrett
- Dierks Bentley feat. BRELAND and HARDY
- Brothers Osborne
- Luke Bryan
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Dan + Shay
- Mickey Guyton feat. Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards
- Jennifer Hudson
- Miranda Lambert
- Old Dominion
- Carly Pearce
- Ashley McBryde
- Thomas Rhett
- Blake Shelton
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
- Chris Young
- Kane Brown
- Zac Brown Band
Who are the presenters?
Monday, CMA producers released the list of presenters.
- Trace Adkins
- Ingrid Andress
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Deana Carter
- Lauren Daigle
- Russell Dickerson
- Faith Fennidy
- Florida Georgia Line
- Freddie Freeman
- Amy Grant
- Dulé Hill
- Alan Jackson
- Elle King
- Lady A
- Zachary Levi
- Scotty McCreery
- Hayley Orrantia
- Katy Perry
- Lionel Richie
- Darius Rucker
- Susan Sarandon
- Saycon Sengbloh
- Kurt Warner
- Lainey Wilson
- Trisha Yearwood