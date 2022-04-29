Many businesses and residents are finding ways to help their community with damages after a tornado touched down in Salado earlier this month.

SALADO, Texas — After a disastrous tornado came and ripped apart many communities and businesses in Salado, a local brewing company came together to raise more than $70,000 in donations for the community.

Barrow Brewing Company hosted a Tornado Benefit Concert. Which was a day filled with bbq, music and games it was a moment for the community to show up and stand tall. Donations were collected with the purchase of food, auctions and t-shirts at the event.

Country Singer, Brandon Rhyder helped put the event together in less than a week and took to Twitter to share how excited he was of the outcome. " Over $70 thousand raised in the live auction alone! We ran out of food before 7 serving over a thousand meals... Too many people to thank! Amazing!!!" he said.

Barrow Brewing also took to the webs to share the excitement by posting about the success of the event online as well.

Donations for Salado tornado victims can still be made at www.saladofamilyrelief.com.