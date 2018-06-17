Incredibles 2 premiered on June 15, which makes it Pixar's twentieth motion picture film. Toy Story, released in 1995, was the world’s first computer animated feature film.

So, in light of its release, cabletv.com analyzed Google Trends data to determine the favorite Pixar film for each of the 50 states.

Texas' favorite Pixar movie -- according to the study -- was Monster's Inc. Four other states shared Texas' favorite movie: Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, and Nebraska.

Graphic by www.cabletv.com

TABLE/KEY:

Table graphic by cabletv.com

Custom

According to the data gathered, Finding Dory was the most popular movie in 17 states and was eight times more popular than its predecessor, Finding Nemo. And that's not just with this movie pair.

Data also showed that every Pixar sequel was statistically just as popular as the original, if not more popular, cabletv.com reported.

There was a seven way tie for Utah's favorite Pixar movie: Cars 3, A Bug's Life, Brave, Inside Out, Monster's Inc., The Incredibles, and Up.

Some cultural and geographical influences were seemingly present in the study, as well. Coco -- a movie inspired by the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos-- was the favorite Pixar movie in only one state: California, which has the largest Hispanic population of any state in America, according to the Pew Research Center. New Mexico's favorite movie was Cars, which makes sense due to the fact that the fictional setting "Radiator Springs" is near Route 66, a famous highway in the state.

USA TODAY also released its own rankings of the top Pixar movies in light of the release of Incredibles 2.

Do these results match your favorites? Comment on our Facebook status below with your thoughts.

© 2018 KVUE