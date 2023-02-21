Guns N' Roses brings 2023 world tour to Texas with a stop in Houston

HOUSTON — Get ready for some 'November Rain' in September, y'all!
Legendary rock band Guns N' Roses announced a 2023 World Tour running from the beginning of June through mid-October. The tour kicks off in Israel before ending in Canada.
The band will bring two dates to Texas in September. The first date will be on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the Alamodome in San Antonio before coming to Minute Maid Park in Houston on Thursday, Sept. 28.
Tickets will go on presale Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. General on-sale tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 through the Guns N' Roses website.
The full dates are available below:
Guns N' Roses 2023 World Tour
- Jun. 05 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Park Hayarkon
- Jun. 09 - Madrid, Spain - Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
- Jun. 12 - Vigo, Spain - Estadio Abanca Balaídos
- Jun. 15 - Dessel, Belgium - Grasspop Metal Meeting
- Jun. 17 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
- Jun. 21 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock
- Jun. 27 - Glasgow, UK - Bellahouston Park
- Jun. 30 - London, UK - BST Hyde Park
- Jul. 03 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsch Bank Park
- Jul. 05 - Bern, Switzerland - BERNEXPO
- Jul. 08 - Rome, Italy - Circo Massimo
- Jul. 11 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - Megaland
- Jul. 13 - Paris, France - La Defense
- Jul. 16 - Bucharest, Romania - National Arena
- Jul. 19 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskás Arena
- Jul. 22 - Athens, Greece - Olympic Stadium
- Aug. 05 - Moncton, NB - Medavie Blue Cross Stadium
- Aug. 08 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean Drapeau
- Aug. 11 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
- Aug. 15 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
- Aug. 21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
- Aug. 24 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
- Aug. 26 - Nashville, TN - GEODIS Park
- Aug. 29 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
- Sep. 01 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- Sep. 03 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
- Sep. 06 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
- Sep. 09 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium
- Sep. 12 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
- Sep. 15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
- Sep. 20 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- Sep. 23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium
- Sep. 26 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
- Sep. 28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park
- Oct. 01 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium
- Oct. 08 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
- Oct. 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field
- Oct. 16 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place