Former Jacksonville Jaguar wide receiver Matthew A. Cherry won an Oscar for the animated short film "Hair Love," becoming the second former professional athlete to win an Oscar.

"Hair Love" tells the story of a black father and daughter bonding as the former learns to style her hair. Cherry wrote, produced and co-directed the project, which took the award for Best Animated Short at the 92nd annual Academy Awards Sunday night.

Kobe Bryant won in the same category at the 2018 Oscars for his short "Dear Basketball." The basketball icon and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of seven others in January 2020.

Cherry paid tribute to Bryant in his acceptance speech, saying "This award is dedicated to Kobe Bryant. May we all have a second act as great as his was.”

Cherry left the NFL in 2007 to pursue a career in film. In 2012, Cherry tweeted, "I'm gonna be nominated for an Oscar one day. Already claiming it." Aside from the Jaguars, he has also played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens.

"Hair Love" can be viewed below.

Karen Rupert Toliver, left, and Matthew A. Cherry accept the award for best animated short film for "Hair Love" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP