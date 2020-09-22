Final season of 'Schitt's Creek' debuts early on Netflix

The sixth and final season made history for the most Emmy wins by a comedy series in a single season.

INDIANAPOLIS — The wait is over: The sixth and final season of "Schitt's Creek" is now available to stream on Netfilx.

Netflix originally said "The history-making final season of Schitt's Creek will (finally) hit Netflix in the US and Canada on October 7."

The history-making final season of Schitt’s Creek will (finally) hit Netflix in the US and Canada on October 7. pic.twitter.com/VV3cdDCi4H — Netflix (@netflix) September 21, 2020

However, creator, star, writer and director Dan Levy tweeted Saturday, Oct. 3 that the final season and documentary special dropped early.

Surprise! Season 6 & the Best Wishes, Warmest Regards documentary just dropped early on @netflix @Netflix_CA! Have a great weekend! 💫 pic.twitter.com/QJZ8CWhyqH — dan levy (@danjlevy) October 3, 2020

The final 14 episodes of the Canadian comedy series aired in Canada on CBC Television and in the United States on Pop TV from Jan. 7, 2020 to April 7, 2020.

"Schitt's Creek" made history for the most Emmy wins by a comedy series in a single season, winning the following awards:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Eugene Levy)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Catherine O'Hara)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Dan Levy)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Annie Murphy)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series (Dan Levy)

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series