A dry new year's weekend for Texas: State law keeps liquor stores closed

When New Year's Day falls on a Saturday, some Texans may find it hard to swallow.

HOUSTON — Thousands of people moved to Texas again this year, and if you’re one of them, you may not be aware of some of the unusual laws we have, especially those that deal with buying alcohol.

All liquor stores are closed in Texas on New Year’s Day and lots of folks had no idea.

At Premier Fine Wine and Spirits in Timber Grove, owner Suraj Singh says Friday night could prove to be especially busy, even though a lot of people still don’t know.

“The majority of the consumers don’t know,” Singh said.

Every liquor store in Texas will be closed for the entire weekend.

“That’s news to me, it’s unfortunate though,” said customer Bob Deleonardis.

Singh explains why:

“The state law reads that every liquor store in the state of Texas has to be closed on Sundays, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day."

The law is among what are known as the state’s “blue laws” regulating when hard alcohol can be sold.

New Year’s Day was added to the list in 1979.

“That’s the thing about Texas,” Deleonardis said. “We’ve got weird liquor laws, but everything else is pretty great.”

Singh says it just happened last week too.

“Same thing happened over Christmas,” Singh said. “There was a lot of people that came in on Monday, and they were a little upset, and we had to explain to them it was a state law.”

For one couple shopping at Village Liquors in Garden Oaks, thinking of coming in on Saturday, we might just have saved their weekend.

“I would’ve been disappointed,” customer Wardell Dean said. “I would’ve pulled on the door and not gotten access and wouldn’t have even realized it.”