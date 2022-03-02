SXSW announces lineup for 3-day free shows at Outdoor Stage, other free events

AUSTIN, Texas — SXSW has announced its lineup for its popular and free three-day Outdoor Stage performances.
The Outdoor Stage is located at Lady Bird Lake and Vic Mathias Shores at 800 Riverside Drive. The three-day concert series is running from March 17 through March 19.
Each concert is sponsored by three different charities: Spaceflight Records, GIVE A NOTE Foundation and JoyRx Music.
Here's a breakdown of the lineup for each day, although they are subject to change.
Thursday, March 17
- 5 – 5:30 p.m.: Croy and the Boys
- 5:50 p.m. – 6:20 p.m.: Kalu and the Electric Joint
- 6:40 p.m. – 7:25 p.m.: ...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead
- 7:45 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.: Heartless Bastards
- 8:50 p.m. – 9:40 p.m.: Golden Dawn Arkestra
Day 1: Free shows at SXSW Outdoor Stage
Friday, March 18
- 5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Jane N’ The Jungle
- 6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.: The Dumes
- 7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.: The Warning
- 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.: Sammy Hagar and the Circle
Saturday, March 19
- 5 p.m.: TBD
- 6 p.m.: TBD
- 7 p.m.: Houndmouth
- 8 p.m.: Mt Joy
Gates open each day at 4 p.m.
While the Outdoor Stage is one of SXSW's biggest free events, there are many other free events the festival is offering.
Starting at 11:30 a.m. on March 12 at the Long Center Terrace, Disney+ will host free outdoor screenings.
You can subscribe for free SXSW events online and check out daily events on the festival's website.
