Organizers say it was 'rewarding' to see attendees enjoying 20th annual Port Neches Riverfest

PORT NECHES, Texas — For the 20th year in a row, people from all over enjoyed the sights and sounds of the Port Neches Riverfest.

Sunday was the last day for the festivities at the Port Neches Riverfront Park. Attendees said it did not disappoint.

Organizers believe good weather and a lack of COVID-19 restrictions helped with turnout. They said crowds for the 2022 festival were some the biggest they have seen.

"The weather has been beautiful, so everybody has been coming out,” Eric Sullivan, festival organizer, said. “You can see today we've got a lot of people coming out watching the finals of the races."

Riverfest organizers like to see attendees enjoying the festivities because a great deal of work goes into planning the Port Neches event. All the money raised from the festival goes back into the community.

"We give back to the community with scholarships and everything. We give back to the city,” Sullivan said. “We buy things and different things like that, but yeah, everything that's raised here is nonprofit, and we give back to the city, and everything like that.”

Sullivan has organized Riverfest for the last 11 years. He said all the hard work that goes into planning it is worth being able to give back to the community and showcase the park.

This year, attendees came from as far as Houston and Louisiana.

"The washer board tournament's going on," Sullivan said. "Families are out here enjoying the food, the carnival, the vendors, everything. We had a pet show. It's been good."

Nederland natives Danielle Talbert and Teresa Meaux attended the event. They said it is always a party, and they danced Saturday night away.

"We danced for five hours straight," attendees said. "Yeah, we did. We closed it down last night. We sure did. It was a lot of fun. We didn't get home 'til 12:45. Yep, 12:45 last night."

Organizers said each year brings new challenges. This year it was inflation, but they found ways to adapt and still put on a great event.

"The prices are high with gas prices and things like that, but hey, if you can come out here with your family and spend a little money that gives back to the community that you live in, i think it's a good thing,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said he is pleased with how the festival has grown over the years.

