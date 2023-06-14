LIST: Here's some Juneteenth events happening in Southeast Texas

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the U.S.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — We're compiling a list of events being held throughout Southeast Texas this week celebrating and commemorating Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the U.S. Juneteenth celebrates African American freedom and emphasizes education and achievement.

This is not an exhaustive list. If there are other Juneteenth celebrations not mentioned in this article, please email 12News@12NewsNow.com.

Thursday, June 15

Where: Lamar State College Port Arthur's Sam and Linda Monroe Performing Arts Theater

Lamar State College Port Arthur's Sam and Linda Monroe Performing Arts Theater When: 6:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m. About: A FREE gospel concert featuring Musiqa Tate, DeAndre Nico and Kyera Moore.

Friday, June 16

Linda's Lighthouse Southeast Texas Juneteeth Sneaker Ball

Where: S & G Auditorium 900 5th St, Port Arthur

S & G Auditorium 900 5th St, Port Arthur When: 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

9 p.m. - 1 a.m. About: Put on your best evening attire along with your most comfortable kicks. Vibe to music, eat free food in good company and enjoy cocktails as we dance the night away! Tickets $35 - $400

Saturday, June 17

Beaumont Juneteenth Celebration

Where: Between the Beaumont Public Library & Julie Rogers Theatre on Main Street in Downtown Beaumont

Between the Beaumont Public Library & Julie Rogers Theatre on Main Street in Downtown Beaumont When: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

p.m. to 8 p.m. About: Free and open to the public. Food trucks and other vendors will be available. Music and performances by... Golden Triangle All-Start Band @ 3 p.m. Far Cry @ 3:20 p.m. SE Texas Line-Steppers @ 5 p.m. Nebu and the Treblemakers @ 5:20 p.m. Shirley Murdock @ 6:20 p.m. Lenny Williams @ 7:15 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and picnic blankets but tents, canopies, and pets will not be permitted. Barbeque pits and other cooking equipment are not allowed in the event grounds unless the individual is an approved and pre-permitted vendor. Here's more info.

Free and open to the public. Food trucks and other vendors will be available.

Juneteenth Celebration & concert fea. Big Pokey

Where: Pour09 Bar & Rooftop, 6165 Muela Creek Dr, Beaumont

Pour09 Bar & Rooftop, 6165 Muela Creek Dr, Beaumont When: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. About: Join us for a Juneteenth celebration with special guest Big Pokey. Tickets are $25 - $0 plus fees.