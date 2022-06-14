List of Juneteenth events happening as Southeast Texas celebrates freedom

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the U.S.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Events being held throughout Southeast Texas this week will celebrate freedom, and 12News is helping the community find Juneteenth celebration happening near them.

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the U.S. Juneteenth celebrates African American freedom and emphasizes education and achievement.

This is not an exhaustive list. If there are other Juneteenth celebrations not mentioned in this article, please email 12News@12NewsNow.com.

Beaumont

Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Where: Event Centre

When: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

About: At the Will have Mr. Burgers & Seafood, Cracklin Kings and Terrell’s Ice Cream

Where: City Hall

When: 1:30 p.m. during a city council meeting

Thursday, June 16, 2022

Where: Event Centre

When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

About: Feature the Flava Band at the Event Centre

Friday June 17, 2022

Where: 701 Main Street

When: 7 p.m.

About: Tickets for the event will be available until Wednesday, June 15, 2022 and can be bought at

Sunday, June 19, 2022

Where: Main Street in Downtown Beaumont

When: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

About: Admission is free and open to the public, however, the entry for the car show is closed.

There will be live entertainment from funk headliner Original Lakeside, music from Keeshea Pratt and DJ Upgrayedd, food trucks, a car show, fireworks and more.

Attendees can bring hairs, but tents, canopies and pets will not be allowed. Barbeque pits and other cooking equipment are also not allowed, unless the person bringing them is an approved and pre-permitted vendor

Orange

Saturday, June 18, 2022

Where: Riverside Pavilion

When: 10 a.m.

About: The event is free and open to the public. There will be lice entertainment, food vendors and more.

Sunday, June 19, 2022

Where: Riverside Pavilion

When: 10 a.m.

About: The event is free and open to the public. There will be lice entertainment, food vendors and more.

City of Orange offices will be closed on Monday, June 20, 2022 in observance of Juneteenth. The City of Orange Police and Fire Departments will be on duty.

Port Arthur

Thursday, June, 16, 2022

Where: Performing Arts Center Theatre

When: 6:30 p.m.

About: The event is free and open to the public and will feature American Idol's Marion Cork, Pastor Alexis Hamilton, and Cheryl McWhorter Featherstone. All seating is general admission. Individuals are limited to reserve a maximum of 4 tickets.