Inaugural Southeast Texas Comic Con canceled after omicron variant 'decimates' staff, volunteer numbers

“We simply do not have the necessary people to make a show of the magnitude we had planned happen,” event coordinators said.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Coordinators of what was supposed to be an inaugural Southeast Texas event have canceled it due to the ongoing pandemic and the recent omicron surge.

Southeast Texas Comic Con 2022 was canceled, according to a VXV Events release. The event was set to be held from Jan. 15 - 16, at the Ford Park Entertainment Complex.

The cancelation is due to the omicron variant “decimating” VXV staff and volunteer ranks.

“We simply do not have the necessary people to make a show of the magnitude we had planned happen,” VXV officials said.

Event coordinators said VXV Events will only do a show if they have the staff to make the event runs safely and smoothly. COVID-19 has made this task impossible, according to the release.

More on: Upcoming VXV Events events

VXV officials were looking forward to the inaugural event and are saddened by the cancelation. Officials are grateful for the tremendous support they received from the city and convention bureau, area hotels and businesses, and their Southeast Texas fans.

“You made us feel welcome, and for that we are grateful,” VXV officials said.

Event coordinators said they will continue to work hard to bring events such as these to Southeast Texas.

Refunds for tickets will begin to be processed on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Refunds for all vendor and artist booths will be sent later during the week.

Also on 12NewsNow.com ...

From a VXV Events release:

"Due to the ongoing pandemic and recent outbreak of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, we must cancel Southeast Texas Comic Con 2022. Omicron has decimated our staff and volunteer ranks; we simply do not have the necessary people to make a show of the magnitude we had planned happen. We only do shows if we have the staff to make the event run smoothly—and more importantly, safely—and Covid has made this impossible.

We were very much looking forward to our inaugural year in Beaumont; the support from the city and convention bureau, local hotels and businesses, and all of the area’s fans has been tremendous. You made us feel welcome, and for that we are grateful. We will continue to work hard to bring awesome events to the southern US; please see our website, vxvevents.com , for all of our upcoming shows.

Refunds for tickets will begin to be processed tomorrow, January 11th. Refunds for all vendor and artist booths will be sent later this week.