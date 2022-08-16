'It was phenomenal': Some Other Place's 20th annual tasting event, fundraiser draws big crowd

The Tasting for Some Other Place is an annual event that doubles as a fundraiser to help the non-profit continue to give back to the Southeast Texas community.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Community members attended an event at the Beaumont Civic Center on Tuesday that was held to help a Southeast Texas staple continue to help Southeast Texans.

The Tasting is the only fundraiser Some Other Place holds. The 2022 event was the 20th annual one.

Christopher Robertson is the executive director for Some Other Place. Robertson said he knew before the event even began that those who attended would have fun.

"I think The Tasting of Southeast Texas and Some Other Place is going to be a very good event," Robertson said. "It's a collaborative effort. There are a lot of different organizations that come. The volunteers have been working vigorously."

Robertson felt that his predictions were correct.

"It's been phenomenal," Robertson said. "After not having it the last two years, there was a wonder about turnout and it's been phenomenal. I'm just happy to be a part of it."

There was live music and more than 40 booths at the event.

“A lot of the booths will have have been here all the 20 years,” Robertson said. "It just speaks to the longevity and the commitment to Southeast Texas that Some Other Place has had, but also the community involvement."

Robertson believes it is important for the community to get involved. He said the money raised goes a long way, and the non-profit does wonderful things for the community.

“We offer multiple programs for children,” Robertson said. “We have rent and utility assistance. We have the nutrition center, which is the soup kitchen, that serves meals to the homeless and low income families."

Robertson believes Some Other Place is a staple in the Southeast Texas community.

"We offer a lot of good places in the community," Robertson said. “It's just a great relationship with the agency we do and the support of our community. I'm excited to really be a part of it.”