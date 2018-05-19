Get ready to grab your tissues, because people on Twitter are convinced that Prince Harry included a quiet but touching tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana.

Many people watching Harry and Meghan's wedding noticed that there was an empty seat directly next to Harry's older brother, William. People started theorizing that the empty seat was left open for the late Princess Diana.

I'd like to believe that the seat next to Prince William is for Princess Diana #RoyalWedding #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/h8hhpIiFW0 — OR DIDN'T HE (@shirocamehome) May 19, 2018

Is the empty seat next to William saved for Diana? I NEED TO KNOW. #RoyalWedding — Katie (@katiewall91) May 19, 2018

It looked like there was a seat purposefully left open on the front row. If so, most assuredly in memory of Princess Diana at the #RoyalWedding — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) May 19, 2018

Kensington Palace hasn't confirmed that this is the reason for the empty seat, but that didn't stop Twitter from getting emotional. The seat, which was right in front of Queen Elizabeth and next to Prince William, is important in the line of royals.

Guys the empty seat next to William for Princess Diana has given me ALL the feels 😭 #weddingbashers #royalwedding @mnet pic.twitter.com/WTwrAE3GTL — Zavion Kotze (@ZavionK) May 19, 2018

Although it's not clear whether or not the empty seat was a tribute to his mother, Harry did honor her memory in other ways. Princess Diana's sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, did a reading at the ceremony, even though she doesn't often make public appearances.

Other members of Diana's family were in attendance as well. A statement from Kensington Palace earlier in the month said that Harry was "keen to involve his mother's family in his wedding."

Markle also paid tribute to her husband's mother, continuing the Princess's lead by omitting a promise to "obey" her husband during her vows.

One of the hymns sung at the wedding was also sung at Diana's funeral, and Harry hand-picked Markle's bouquet from Diana's garden of forget-me-nots, which were here favorite flowers.

Harry's last tribute to Diana occurred before the wedding even started. Harry proposed to Markle with a ring that included diamonds from his mother's personal collection.

