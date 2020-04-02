HOUSTON — It is confirmed! Grammy Award winner Lizzo will be performing at the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

It was announced Tuesday morning at the singer’s old high school, Elsik High School.

The rodeo still has one more entertainers to announce later today. Watch live at 1:30 p.m., read the details here.

Houston rapper Bun B, professional rodeo athlete Cory Solomon and rodeo officials surprised the students at Elsik with the big announcement, giving away 150 free rodeo tickets.

Lizzo is scheduled to perform Friday, March 13th, which is Black Heritage Day.

Tickets for these three remaining performers announced Tuesday go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. at rodeohouston.com. The waiting room will open at 9:30 a.m.

RodeoHouston announced most of the 2020 concert lineup in the beginning of January.

RELATED: 2020 Rodeohouston concert lineup: List of entertainers

RELATED: Houston Rodeo announces new grand marshals for 2020 parade

RELATED: How to get tickets to Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo concerts

Lizzo featured a Fort Bend ballerina in her Grammy performance

Houston’s own Lizzo took home three Grammy Awards Sunday including best pop solo performance for her smash hit “Truth Hurts."

The artist shared the spotlight during her opening performance with a 17-year-old ballet dancer from Fort Bend County, who performed a solo in front of a national audience.

Literally, I went blank. I don't remember anything after I walked on the stage," Freje Randall said."I was so into it. I don't even remember the performance almost."

Freje is a senior at Ballard Christian Academy in Stafford. She’s also a ballerina at the Fort Bend Academy of Dance and is very involved with Dancing4Diabetes.

So, how did the local teenager end up on stage at the Grammy Awards?

A couple weeks ago, Lizzo posted on Instagram looking for ballet dancers.

"Calling all ballet dancers... Send a video of you dancing on point ... If you look like me that’s a plus!" she said.