RodeoHouston announces full entertainment lineup

HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced the full 2022 RodeoHouston entertainment lineup on Wednesday night.
Artists such as Cody Johnson, Bun B and George Strait had already been slated to perform.
Who is performing at RodeoHouston?
RodeoHouston's genre lineup goes as follows:
- Feb 28: Cody Johnson
- March 1: Keith Urban
- March 2: Tim McGraw
- March 3: for King and Country
- March 4: Ricky Martin
- March 5: Jon Pardi
- March 6: Los Tucanes de Tijuana
- March 7: Luke Bryan
- March 8: Maren Morris
- March 9: Kane Brown
- March 10: Journey
- March 11: Bun B's H-Town Takeover (featuring Lil Flip, Z-Ro, Slim Thug, Lil Keke and more)
- March 12: Parker McCollum
- March 13: Dierks Bentley
- March 14: Sam Hunt
- March 15: Gwen Stefani
- March 16: Khalid
- March 17: Chris Stapleton
- March 18: Marshmello
- March 19: Brad Paisley
- March 20: George Strait with special guest Ashley McBryde
How much are tickets to RodeoHouston concerts?
Concert tickets will go on sale on Thursday, Jan. 13 at rodeohouston.com. Ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 convenience fee.
Tickets are available now for Cody Johnson and George Strait's headlining performances. As of Dec 9, 2021, ticket prices for Cody Johnson start at $20 while those for George Straight begin at $180 (without extra fees).
When does RodeoHouston begin and end?
The rodeo itself will run from Feb. 28 to March 20.
RodeoHouston BBQ cookoff
The upcoming Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will feature a new category for the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest called "Open Contest."
In addition to the traditional categories — brisket, ribs, chicken, Go Texan and Dutch Oven Dessert — the BBQ contest will now allow cooks to prepare anything they desire, except desserts.
The "Open Contest" will be on February 25, 2022, the second day of the 3-day BBQ cookoff, which is scheduled for February 24- 26.
Pre-RodeoHouston festivities
The pre-rodeo festivities begin on Friday, Feb 25 with the Rodeo Round-up and Go Texan Day.
All Houstonians are invited to attend this free event in downtown Houston, Friday, Feb. 25, at Houston City Hall in Hermann Square.
Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Go Texan Day proclamation will kick off the event followed by free chopped barbecue sandwiches provided by the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Committee.
Attendees can enjoy live music, have their photo taken atop a Texas Longhorn steer and visit with rodeo volunteers representing the more than 100 committees to learn more about the event.
Go Texan Day, the city-wide celebration of Western heritage, will also be held the same day. Everyone in the Houston community is encouraged to wear their best Western attire.