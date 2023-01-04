RodeoHouston 2023: Full lineup announced Thursday; how to get tickets

Tickets are on sale for the four rodeo performers already announced: Lauren Daigle, The Chainsmokers, Cody Jinks and Parker McCollum.

HOUSTON — The countdown is on for the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and we're about to find out who else will perform during the nightly concerts after the rodeo. The rodeo will announce the full entertainer lineup Thursday at 7 p.m. during a private party at NRG. KHOU 11 will stream it here, on our mobile app and on the KHOU 11+ app on Roku or Amazon FireTV.

RodeoHouston runs from Feb. 28 to March 19.

Parker McCollum

The "Pretty Heart" singer, born and raised in Conroe, will open the Rodeo on Feb. 28.

McCollum became a fan favorite after performing for a RodeoHouston crowd of 73,243 last year, the fourth highest-paid concert attendance in 2022.

“We can’t wait to welcome yet another Texas native and country music star to the RODEOHOUSTON stage for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s 90th-anniversary celebration in 2022,” said Rodeo President and CEO Chris Boleman. “Parker McCollum’s passion for country music and Texas roots will certainly resonate among rodeo fans and Texans, alike.”

Lauren Daigle

Grammy-winning Christian music artist Lauren Daigle will make her Rodeo debut on Thursday, March 2.

Along with two Grammys, Daigle has won four American Music Awards and seven Billboard Music Awards.

Her platinum debut album "Light of the World" produced three No. 1 songs, "O'Lord," "First" and "Trust in You," which was nominated for a Grammy. Daigle's career soared in 2018 with her triple platinum hit "You Say." It was the longest-running No. 1 song to appear on any weekly Billboard chart.

The Chainsmokers

The electronic DJ duo The Chainsmokers will take the stage on Friday, March 10, for their second Rodeo performance. They were also here in 2017.

According to RodeoHouston, Alexander ‘Alex’ Pall and Andrew ‘Drew’ Taggart have been working together for a decade.

Their band’s popularity took off in 2014 with the release of ‘Selfie.’

Their top five songs, according to RodeoHouston are ‘Closer,’ Something Just Like This,’ ‘Don’t Let Me Down,’ ‘Roses’ and ‘Paris.’

Cody Jinks

Texas native and Outlaw country singer Cody Jinks will make his RodeoHouston debut on Monday, March 13.

Jinks is an independent country artist who incorporates rock, blues and soul into his songs, according to RodeoHouston's website.

"He has trailblazed the way for new country artists on the unconventional methods of “off the radio” country music, which his fans strongly relate to," according to the Rodeo.

In fact, his songs "Loud and Heavy" and "Hippies and Cowboys" went gold without ever being played on the radio.

RodeoHouston 2023 tickets

Tickers will go on sale for these shows on Jan. 12 in two waves at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Wave 1 will include the Feb. 28 to March 9 performances. The tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. with the waiting room opening at 9:30 a.m.

Wave 2 will include the March 10 to March 19 performances. Tickets go on sale at 2 p.m. with the waiting room opening at 1:30 p.m.

RodeoHouston Star Performer Genre Calendar

Tues., Feb. 28 – Parker McCollum – Opening Day

Wed., March 1 – Country – Armed Forces Day

Thurs., March 2 – Lauren Daigle

Fri., March 3 – Hip-hop – Black Heritage Day

Sat., March 4 – Country

Sun., March 5 – Country

Mon., March 6 – Country

Tues., March 7 – Pop

Wed., March 8 – Country

Thurs., March 9 – Country

Fri., March 10 – The Chainsmokers

Sat., March 11 – Country

Sun., March 12 – Norteno - Go Tejano Day

Mon., March 13 – Cody Jinks

Tues., March 14 – Rock

Wed., March 15 – Country

Thurs., March 16 – Country

Fri., March 17 – Country

Sat. March 18 – Country

Sun. March 19 – Country