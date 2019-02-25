The touching black-and-white drama "Roma" that follows a domestic worker for a middle-class family in 1970s Mexico City won the Oscar for best foreign language film Sunday.

Director Alfonso Cuaron's deeply personal film with dialogue in Spanish and Mixtec gave Mexico its long-sought statuette in the foreign film category.

The Netflix-produced film was inspired by Cuaron's own youth.

The film beat four other contenders that also told the stories of individuals and families facing tumultuous social and historical times.