Film's biggest night is getting closer and closer!

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards should bring plenty of star power to the February 9 ceremony — a good thing, since the show will for the second straight year go without a host.

Last year's ceremony went without a host after Kevin Hart stepped down amid fallout from homophobic tweets that resurfaced.

“Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood," “1917,” “The Irishman” and “Parasite” are expected to pick up the majority of the nominations.

Pitt is considered a lock for a best supporting actor nomination after winning a Golden Globe for "One Upon a Time ... In Hollywood." But there's also a lot of buzz around Adam Driver for Netflix's "Marriage Story."

Lopez is poised for her first Oscar nomination for "Hustlers."

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards are being announced live Monday morning in Los Angeles beginning at 5:18 a.m. PST/8:18 a.m. EST. John Cho and Issa Rae will host the nomination ceremony, which can be viewed live below.

The list of Oscar nominees will be listed below by category. This list will be updating live.

