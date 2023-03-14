Nederland Heritage Festival organizers vow to keep multi-day event family-friendly, community-oriented

The festival started as a one-night celebration in 1973. Now, five decades later, it is a multi-day event filled with food and fun.

NEDERLAND, Texas — Southeast Texans crowded Boston Avenue Tuesday for the start of the 50th annual Nederland Heritage Festival.

This year's festival runs from Tuesday, March 14, 2023 to Sunday, March 19, 2023 and is located at 1523 Boston Avenue. Being that 2023's festival is the 50th annual one, the theme this year is "Better with time: 50 years strong."

“It's just tradition,” Anna Toon, a Nederland resident, said. “We're from Nederland. Something fun for the kids. Something they look forward to every single Spring Break"

The festival started as a one-night celebration in 1973. Now, five decades later, it is a multi-day event filled with food and fun.

Organizers are vowing to stay true to what the festival's founders believed in.

While some aspects of the festival have changed, others have remained the same. Even though prices at some places are increasing, food at the festival remains affordable.

“We don't even think about that,” Catherine Hillsten, a member of First Methodist Baptist Church in Nederland, said. “Our church members donate all of the soft drinks. We used to bake the cakes. Now, we have cakes donated.”

Attendees can get a warm funnel cake for $7, a sausage link for $3 and a large cup of sweet tea for $1. Parents feel the festival is a great place to bring their children during Spring Break.

“It definitely makes it easier to come out here and have a good time and get the kids what they want without having to worry about money,” Toon said.

All 22 food vendors at the festival are non-profit organizations, which means every dollar made goes back into the community. Vendors and organizers believe this is part of a promise to keep this festival family-friendly and community-oriented.

"It's more than just a ministry," Hillsten said. "It's about the heritage of our town. We love to celebrate that and see our members and our community members out here."

