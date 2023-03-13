Nederland Heritage Festival has 'huge economic impact,' acts as fundraiser for area non-profit organizations

"I think its healthy for all of us to be outside and enjoying ourselves, so it's just about giving back."

NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland kicks off festival season in Southeast Texas every year with the Nederland Heritage Festival.

Being that 2023's festival is the 50th annual one, the theme this year is "Better with time: 50 years strong."

This year's festival runs from Tuesday, March 14, 2023 to Sunday, March 19, 2023 and is located at 1523 Boston Avenue. The six-day event is set to have a carnival, live entertainment, fun, food and more.

“It does take a lot to put this on,” Kasey Taylor, Heritage Festival Committee Chairman, said.

While plenty of festivals happen across Southeast Texas yearly, organizers of the Nederland Heritage Festival feel its qualities make the festival different from the rest.

The multi-day event brings a great deal of money into the city.

“Huge economic impact,” Taylor said. “It's been a few years since I ran an assessment, but it was about 6 or 7 million dollars if you take all the revenue and you generate it back.”

While the festival does generate a lot of money, entry is completely free. Another aspect that sets it apart is that all the food at the festival is sold by non-profit organizations.

“Snow cones, Scottish eggs, Harry Potter Butter Beer, and Death by Chocolate, which is a dessert,” Carl Heubach, from the Port Arthur Little Theatre, said.

The festival acts as a fundraiser for area nonprofits like the Port Arthur Little Theatre. The money raised goes a long way.

“I would say 30 to 40% of our income,” Heubach said.

Heubach is volunteering at the Nederland Heritage Festival for an 18th year.

"I just like to meet the people, watch the little kiddos having fun,” Heubach said. “It's just nice to see families out here."

Taylor feels the massive impact the festival has is felt beyond the grounds.

"Coffee shop down the street, she's extending her hours because she knows she's going to have big crowds," Taylor said. "To see the smiles, to see the families, to be able just to do for others. I think its healthy for all of us to be outside and enjoying ourselves, so it's just about giving back."