'Rich with tradition and pride' | Nederland Heritage Festival kicks off after one-year hiatus

NEDERLAND, Texas — Excitement was seen and heard on Boston Avenue as Southeast Texas community members made their way to the Nederland Heritage Festival.

The festival kicked off in Nederland on Tuesday, after its one-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Since the festivities fall during spring break, many Nederland families have made going to the festival a tradition.

Nederland residents described the festival as a big block party that is rich with tradition and pride. They said the festival is about more than just fun because it doubles as a big fundraiser for community organizations.

Many of the festival vendors are from non-profit organizations. Some, like the Wesley Methodist United Church, have set up booths at the festival for more than 20 years.

“It's great to be back and this all happening again, ready for people to come out,” Wesley Methodist United Church vendors said. “We are raising money for some of our kids to come to camp this summer and it's all for the good. Glad to be back.”

Vendors said they were excited to see the crowd rolling in during spring break.

"Enjoy the fellowship with community and its a family event," Wesley Methodist United Church vendors said . "Its free and we want everyone to come out and have fun, and eat good food.”

Festival organizers were full of emotion as they watched the festivities take place. Organizers said they were simply happy to give back to their community.

“We didn't get to do it last year, so we are very excited about it this year, and we have some new rides,” Grace Baber, festival chair, said. “All of our food vendors are back and our craft area is full. We are just really excited to be able to do this and do what we love, which is give back to the community."

Those who want to attend can buy tickets for carnival rides. Arm bands for unlimited rides will be available for purchase on Thursday and Sunday.