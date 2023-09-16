Newport Aquarium presenting mermaids beginning Sept. 23

The mermaid experience will be included in general admission to the aquarium.

NEWPORT, Kentucky — Mermaids will be swimming back to Kentucky’s Newport Aquarium for the first time in three years this fall.

From Sept. 23 to Oct. 22, visitors to the aquarium can watch the magical creatures as they do underwater acrobatics, give out bubble kisses and swim by the aquarium’s many tropical fish in the Coral Reef Tunnel.

The mermaid experience will begin at the Shark Ray Bay Theater where guests will be welcomed in by a mermaid on her throne. Guests can then explore the Mermaid Cove, a corner of the aquarium designated as the magical creatures’ tropical hideaway, where mermaids will meet up for a photo, song or story.

The mermaid experience will be included in general admission to the aquarium. The aquarium noted that mermaids will not be on exhibit on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

“Mermaids is the kind of experience that goes beyond the normal to something that is truly extraordinary,” said Rebecca Foster, Newport Aquarium’s Executive Director. “When you see the look on a child’s face when they see a real mermaid swimming underwater, it is nothing short of magic.”

📺 10TV+ is available for free: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.