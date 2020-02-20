BEAUMONT, Texas — Before the gates open Thursday evening and the Mardi Gras fun begins, Beaumont police are offering up some tips to ensure a great time, and a safe time.

Officer Haley Morrow says it's important to be prepared ahead of time if you, whether your attending the event or just driving through downtown.

"First and foremost, the most important thing that people can do is plan ahead, so anyone who is going to be working, or traveling commuting through the downtown Beaumont area should pay attention to barricades, police officers, signs," Morrow said.

The Mardi Gras website has places you can find information on what roads will be closed, what time, as well as the event times.

Morrow says you can expect an increased police presence downtown. While this is their first Mardi Gras, this is not their first big event.

"Our police command center will be up and running and we have contingency plans in place for pretty much any event that could potentially happen so just know that your first responders are absolutely prepared," she said.

Morrow says they've been preparing with the city and organizers for months.

"We've been meeting with southeast Texas Mardi Gras to come up with those traffic patterns and plans and all of the different information that we're putting out so this has been in the works for a while," Morrow said.

Morrow says one of the best things you can do to keep your kids safe, is talk to them ahead of time. She says children need to be supervised at all times, and it's good to come up with a plan in case you get separated.

"Any time you attend a parade you know that vehicles are going to be moving, they'll be moving slowly, but still they'll be tossing out beads and different goodies so just make sure you keep an eye on your kids, talk to them beforehand that's very important," she said, "talk to them about safety, have a plan in place in case you do get separated, whether its a specific meeting place or to find a police officer."

Another thing to look out for is traffic. Morrow says to expect delays, and plan ahead to leave early. Parking will also be limited, according to Morrow. She says to look out for private property signs, and avoid parking in those areas. Finally, Morrow says to make sure and remove any valuables from your car to prevent burglaries.

"This is definitely not our first rodeo, so it will go smoothly like it always does, and we have plans in place in the event of any type of incident," Morrow said.

