BEAUMONT, Texas — While Beaumont MardiGras kicks off, 12News is answering the top questions on social media about this weekend's events.

Mardi Gras of Southeast Texas spokesperson Jerrilyn Miller said to plan ahead and get downtown early before festivities get started.

1. How do I find parking?

Miller: "Nowhere downtown is too far for you to be able to park, watch the parade and then go to the carnival, all without having to get back in your car and moving it."

Beaumont Police said drivers can park on any public street or lot, unless it's marked off with a "no parking" or "no trespassing sign."

Beaumont Police asked residents in a tweet not to park across Martin Luther King Parkway and cross the road to get to downtown.

2. What about road closures?

Miller: "The roads will be closed an hour before the parade begins."

The streets along the main parade route through downtown Beaumont will be closed, as well as some streets near the Event Centre.

3. What time do the parades start and where are they?

Miller: "Tonight's parade begins at 7 p.m. That is the latest starting parade."

Parades on Saturday and Sunday begin at 2 p.m. The three large parades follow a 1.3 mile route from the Beaumont Civic Center to Edison Plaza.

4. Can I bring a lawn chair and cooler for the parade?

Miller: "Inside the gates, you cannot bring a cooler, you can bring your handbag, but you can't bring a lawn chair because it's going to be crowded with the floats coming through."

However, outside the gates, Miller said you can bring all of those items.

Beaumont Police reminded those going to the festival that handguns are not allowed inside the gates.

Also, don't leave valuables inside your car.

5. Do I need a ticket for the parade and the carnival?

Miller: "You don't need a ticket to get into the carnival, where the amusement rides are. You don't need a ticket to come into a parade, anybody can watch a parade on the street."

However, you will need a ticket for the concerts and all the food vendors. As of Friday, tickets are $15 at the gate.

