Organizers already planning for 2024 Mardi Gras Southeast Texas festivities

BEAUMONT, Texas — Mardi Gras Southeast Texas always brings a crowd to Beaumont and 2023's festivities were no exception.

Mardi Gras Southeast Texas was a multi-day event full of activities that people of all ages could enjoy. From the carnival to the parades, some feel the celebration is an experience unlike any other.

“The kids are excited. You see people dressed in the colors,” Tim Romero, Mardi Gras Southeast Texas spokesperson, said.

12News crews were in downtown Beaumont Saturday for the Krewe of Aurora Grand Parade. Many floats rode through, throwing beads at parade-goers who were shouting with joy.

“Either just go and check it out or stay home, so we decided to come out here and enjoy the day," Maria Montoya, a visitor, said.

The annual event has become a tradition for some. For others, attending 2023's festivities led to first-time memories that will last a lifetime.

Organizers believe the 31st annual Mardi Gras celebrations were the biggest yet. Following the success, organizers are already planning for 2024 Mardi Gras Southeast Texas to surpass 2023.

“The biggest challenge right now is being able to book really good music acts at a price that you can afford. We work hard on that, " Romero said. "We're going to make it happen again next year."