Full Schedule | 2022 Mardi Gras Southeast Texas returns after hiatus

Mardi Gras Southeast Texas will feature parades and music daily with the Valero Krewe of Krewes Parade Saturday evening followed by Nelly in concert.

Mardi Gras Southeast Texas is kicking off on Thursday, Feb. 24 and will run through Sunday, Feb. 27 in downtown Beaumont. After its 2021 cancellation due to COVID-19, event organizers are expecting a large turnout.

General Info :

Tickets are $10 for general admission on Thursday and Sunday and $15 for general admission on Friday and Saturday. Four-day pass tickets are available for purchase for $40.

Admission is free for children under the age of 12.

MORE | Buy tickets for Mardi Gras Southeast Texas

Wagner's Carnival will have more than 30 rides and attractions for all ages to enjoy. There is no admission fee to enter the carnival grounds.

Visitors can purchase a "Fun Pass" in advance for $20 or for $25 at carnival grounds for unlimited rides on any one day of a their choice.

On Saturday and Sunday, Mardi Gras Southeast Texas will feature a free Kid's Zone sponsored by the Beaumont Emergency Center. The zone will be open from noon to 6 p.m. and will feature a duck pond, bean bag and frisbee toss, football throw, moon walk and more.

MORE | How to volunteer at Mardi Gras Southeast Texas

There will be increased police presence in downtown Beaumont while festivities are underway to ensure the safety of the community.

While police will work hard to make sure that everyone stays safe, officers said there are steps individuals can take ensure the safety of themselves and others.