Full Schedule | 2022 Mardi Gras Southeast Texas returns after hiatus
Mardi Gras Southeast Texas will feature parades and music daily with the Valero Krewe of Krewes Parade Saturday evening followed by Nelly in concert.
Mardi Gras Southeast Texas is kicking off on Thursday, Feb. 24 and will run through Sunday, Feb. 27 in downtown Beaumont. After its 2021 cancellation due to COVID-19, event organizers are expecting a large turnout.
General Info:
Tickets are $10 for general admission on Thursday and Sunday and $15 for general admission on Friday and Saturday. Four-day pass tickets are available for purchase for $40.
Admission is free for children under the age of 12.
Wagner's Carnival will have more than 30 rides and attractions for all ages to enjoy. There is no admission fee to enter the carnival grounds.
Visitors can purchase a "Fun Pass" in advance for $20 or for $25 at carnival grounds for unlimited rides on any one day of a their choice.
On Saturday and Sunday, Mardi Gras Southeast Texas will feature a free Kid's Zone sponsored by the Beaumont Emergency Center. The zone will be open from noon to 6 p.m. and will feature a duck pond, bean bag and frisbee toss, football throw, moon walk and more.
There will be increased police presence in downtown Beaumont while festivities are underway to ensure the safety of the community.
While police will work hard to make sure that everyone stays safe, officers said there are steps individuals can take ensure the safety of themselves and others.
- Pay attention to posted signs in downtown Beaumont. Parking will not be allowed in some areas and other signs will indicate parade routes.
- Do not leave valuable items in vehicles. Drivers should lock their doors and take keys out of vehicles.
- Speak to children about safety concerning large crowds. Parents are encouraged to have a plan in place in the event they get separated from their children
- Drink responsibly
- If you see something, say something. If anyone in attendance sees a crime or other suspicious activity, they are encouraged to notify a nearby officer or call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234
Thursday: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Feb 24
- 5 p.m. Gates open
- Tickets @ Gate: $10 or online
- 4-Day passes: $40 - Buy online
- 5 p.m. Courir de Mardi Gras Parade
- Inside festival grounds
- Starts at Neches Street with the Chicken Toss
- Ends at Laurel Street
- Gold Stage Stage
- 6 p.m. Lil Wayne & Same Ole 2 Step
- 8 p.m. Osmosis Jones Band
- Main Stage
- 8 p.m. Marcus Ardoin & Da Zydeco Legendz
- 10 p.m. Gates close
Friday: 6 p.m. - Midnight
Feb 25
- 6 p.m. Gates open
- Tickets @ Gate: $15 or online
- 4-Day passes: $40 - Buy online
- 7 p.m. Bicycle Showcase Parade followed by Valero Krewe of Krewes Parade
- Starts at Beaumont Civic Center, travels north down Main St. to Crockett St. to Bowie to Magnolia to Laurel ending at Edison Plaza.
- 7:45 p.m. Golf Cart, ATV, 4-wheeler Showcase Parade
- Starts at Beaumont Civic Center, travels north down Main St. to Crockett St. to Bowie to Magnolia to Laurel ending at Edison Plaza.
- Gold Stage
- 6:30 p.m. Sons of Bocephus - Hank Williams Tribute
- 10 p.m. Kevin Anthony & G-Town
- Main Stage
- 6:30 p.m. Keyun Dickinson & the Zydeco Masters
- 10:30 p.m. Tyler Farr
- 12 a.m. Gates close
Saturday: Noon - Midnight
Feb 26
- 8:30 a.m. NRF Capes & Crowns 1M Fun Run
- Register online by Feb 22
- 9 a.m. NRF Capes & Crowns 5K
- Register online by Feb 22
- 12 p.m. Gates open
- Tickets @ Gate: $15 or online
- 4-Day passes: $40 - Buy online
- 7 p.m. Bicycle Showcase Parade followed by Valero Krewe of Krewes Parade
- Starts at Beaumont Civic Center, travels north down Main St. to Crockett St. to Bowie to Magnolia to Laurel ending at Edison Plaza.
- 7:45 p.m. Golf Cart, ATV, 4-wheeler Showcase Parade
- Starts at Beaumont Civic Center, travels north down Main St. to Crockett St. to Bowie to Magnolia to Laurel ending at Edison Plaza.
- Gold Stage
- 3 p.m. Mummers Concert
- 7 p.m. Grupo Del Trino
- 9 p.m. Conjunto Lunada
- 10 p.m. Magia Loca
- Main Stage
- 12 p.m. Music Box
- 3 p.m. PopGun!
- 5 p.m. Step Rideau & Zydeco Outlaws
- 10 p.m. Nelly
- 12 a.m. Gates close
Sunday: Noon - 8 p.m.
Feb 27
- 12 p.m. Gates open
- Tickets @ Gate: $10 or online
- 4-Day passes: $40 - Buy online
- 1 p.m. Munchkin Parade
- 2 p.m. Umbrella Parade
- 3 p.m. Krewe De Marti Paws Parade
- First three parades are inside festival grounds
- Starts at Neches Street
- Ends at Laurel Street
- 4 p.m. ExxonMobil Truck Parade
- Starts at Beaumont Civic Center, travels north down Main St. to Crockett St. to Bowie to Magnolia to Laurel ending at Edison Plaza.
- Gold Stage
- 3 p.m. TBA
- 6 p.m. Ole Lonesome
- Main Stage
- 6 p.m. Los Chicos Del 512 - The Selena Experience
- 8 p.m. Gates close