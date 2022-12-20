Mardi Gras Southeast Texas announces 2023 musical lineup heavy on Houston rappers

The 2023 musical lineup features several different genres including cumbia, zydeco, rap and southern rock.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Mardi Gras Southeast Texas' third year in Beaumont will be an homage to H-Town hip hop with rapper Paul Wall headlining a night of four Houston rappers in February.

The 2023 musical lineup was released on Friday and features several different genres including cumbia, zydeco, rap and southern rock.

Since the 1990s the City of Port Arthur hosted the carnival but in 2019, Mardi Gras Southeast Texas, citing declining revenue and attendance, began looking for a new home.

The event moved to Beaumont in 2020 and 2022 with the 2021 event being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This coming carnival in February 2023 will be the group's 30th event.

Mardi Gras kicks off on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in downtown Beaumont and winds up on Sunday night, February 19, 2023.

Here's the line up for 2023...

Thursday, Feb 16

6 p.m. - Lil Steven & the Zydeco Futures

Lil Steven & the Zydeco Futures 8 p.m. - LT & the Zydeco Bomb

Friday, Feb 17

8 p.m. - Sons of Bocephus

Sons of Bocephus 10 p.m. - Uncle Kracker

Saturday, Feb 18

5 p.m. - Fred Bell & Platinum Players

Fred Bell & Platinum Players 8 p.m. - Lil' Keke

Lil' Keke 9 p.m. - Baby Bash

Baby Bash 10 p.m. - Slim Thug

Slim Thug 11 p.m. - Paul Wall

Sunday, Feb 19

6 p.m. - Grupo Ma$$oro

Grupo Ma$$oro 8 p.m. - Tropa Estrella

Mardi Gras will also feature parades, carnival rides, the kids zone and the Capes & Crowns 5K and 1K races.

