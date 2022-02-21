Beaumont Police share tips on how Southeast Texans can stay safe during Mardi Gras festivities

There will be increased police presence in downtown Beaumont while the festivities are underway.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Mardi Gras Southeast Texas is kicking off on Thursday, Feb. 24 in downtown Beaumont, and event organizers are expecting a large turnout.

Beaumont Police are sharing tips with the Southeast Texas community so that those in attendance can have fun while staying safe during the four-day event.

There will be increased police presence in downtown Beaumont while festivities are underway to ensure the safety of the community. The traffic unit will help escort the multiple parades and runs.

The special assignment unit will continuously make sure the perimeter is secure, and officers will be stationed at multiple event areas.

While police will work hard to make sure that everyone stays safe, officers said there are steps individuals can take ensure the safety of themselves and others.

Pay attention to posted signs in downtown Beaumont. Parking will not be allowed in some areas and other signs will indicate parade routes.

Do not leave valuable items in vehicles. Drivers should lock their doors and take keys out of vehicles.

Speak to children about safety concerning large crowds. Parents are encouraged to have a plan in place in the event they get separated from their children

Drink responsibly

If you see something, say something. If anyone in attendance sees a crime or other suspicious activity, they are encouraged to notify a nearby officer or call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234

