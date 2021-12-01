2021 Mardi Gras of Southeast Texas canceled

As recently as the beginning of December 2020 organizers were still planning on holding the event.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The good times won't be rolling on the streets of downtown Beaumont this year after the city's Mardi Gras celebrations were canceled.

On Tuesday Mardi Gras of Southeast Texas for 20201 was canceled according to Beaumont City Council member W.L. Pate.

As recently as the beginning of December 2020 organizers were still planning on holding the event.

On December 9, 2020, organizers had announced that Grammy-award winning rapper Nelly was going to perform in downtown Beaumont at Mardi Gras of Southeast Texas in 2021.

The Missouri native was scheduled to hit the stage on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 where he would have performed his top hits such as Hot in Herre, Grillz, Air Force Ones and more.

The 2021 Mardi Gras events, the 29th year for the organization and its second in downtown Beaumont, had been scheduled to happen throughout the February 11-14 weekend.

The city of Galveston pulled the plug on its 2021 Mardi Gras celebration on December 29, 2020 as concerns mount about coronavirus spread.

Opening the gates for thousands of festival goers is something that concerned at least one Beaumont doctor back in December

Dr. Msonthi Levine with Golden Triangle Internal Medicine told 12News in December it's important to continue to be cautious.

"It just would seem a little suspicious, maybe a little careless that still in the middle of this pandemic you trying to form an event like that just because people are dying. It's still unpredictable," Levine said at the time.

Since October, COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates have continued to rise. Trends that Dr. Levine believes could only get worse by hosting larges gatherings like Mardi Gras.