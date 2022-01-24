Mardi Gras Southeast organizers say they know people are 'hungry for a celebration'

“This will be probably, I think, the first really big festival that we've had in the area since 2020.”

BEAUMONT, Texas — Organizers of Mardi Gras Southeast Texas have high hopes for the celebration after its 2021 cancelation due to COVID-19

Event organizers expect thousands of people to fill the streets of downtown Beaumont in February. Coordinators said the event is the greatest party that happens in Southeast Texas.

“This will be probably, I think, the first really big festival that we've had in the area since 2020,” Tim Romero, event organizer, said.

Plans for the four-day event have been in the making for two years. Mardi Southeast Texas will kick off on Feb. 24, and will feature music artists such as Tyler Farr, Nelly and Los Chicos Del 512.

Romero said they have received non-stop messages from Southeast Texans expressing their excitement for the return of Mardi Gras.

“When we released our entertainment for the weekend on our Facebook page, within one day we had 40,000 impressions, so people are hungry for a celebration," Romero said.

Southeast Texas Mardi Gras is partnering with the City of Beaumont to ensure that the event is safe for the community.

The festival will be fenced in and tickets will be required to get into the grounds. Tickets are available at the Mardi Gras Southeast Texas website.