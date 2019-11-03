HOUSTON — Just nine days after Cardi B broke attendance record at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo concert, a new record is set.

Go Tejano Day set a the new record with Los Tigres Del Norte on Sunday.

The rodeo officials said it was 75,586 in paid attendance, which breaks Cardi's record by six people.

