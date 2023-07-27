LIST: Back-to-school free supplies events, fundraisers happening in Southeast Texas

Get the kids ready for school with these free school supply events happening across Southeast Texas.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Back-to-school supplies fundraiser, carnival and events will be going on around Southeast Texas beginning next week. We're rounding up and listing as many school supplies events as we can.

Teddy Morse's Cowboy Harley Davison in Beaumont will host, "Ballers & Bikers," back-to-school drive July 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1150 I-10 S. Access Rd.

The event will have food and a live band. Donations will go towards school supplies and scholarships.

Admission is free allowing everyone in Beaumont and beyond to enjoy the events.

This is not an exhaustive list. If there are other back-to-school events not mentioned in this article, please email 12News@12NewsNow.com.

Back-to-school events in Southeast Texas

Beaumont- July 29, Odom Academy Middle School, located at 2550 W. Virginia St., from 9 a.m. to noon.

Free supplies for grades pre-k through 12

Drive-through only, do not exit vehicles

Mask must be worn

Silsbee- July 29, Silsbee Methodist Church, 670 North 5th St. From 10 a.m. to noon.

Carnival that will have: games, prizes, cotton candy, bounce house, popcorn, face painting, Kona Ice and Mr. Burger baskets.

Free backpacks and school supplies

Beaumont- July 29, Beaumont ISD Annex building located at 4315 Carlisle Drive. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registration support event

First 200 registrants receive a free backpack full of school supplies

Orange- Aug. 5, Lamar State College Orange Student Center, 407 Green Ave.

Free school supplies

Free haircuts

An immunization clinic for children pre-k to age 18

Beaumont- Aug. 7, Homer Drive Elementary, located at 8950 Homer Drive, from 8 a.m. to noon

Free backpacks and school supplies

Free haircuts until 11:45 a.m.

Free snacks

Port Arthur- Aug. 12, The Pavilion, located at 522 Proctor Street, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Free school supplies

Live Dj

Food

Fun