'Carry on the tradition' : Southeast Texas family gathers on Juneteenth every year to celebrate their heritage

Pat Ball Sr., and his brothers walked to Deweyville, Texas from Louisiana in 1922 as newly freed slaves. They later went to Beaumont and set roots in Silver City.

BEAUMONT, Texas — For more than one-and-a-half centuries, the Juneteenth holiday has been sacred to many Black communities.

It marks the day in 1865 enslaved people in Galveston, Texas found out they had been freed — after the end of the Civil war, and two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

One Southeast Texas family in particular is using this holiday as a chance to celebrate their heritage.

The Ball family settled in Beaumont looking for a better life after learning of their newfound freedom.

"End of slavery marked an era that we are all proud to know and be a part of because without being free you can do few things if you're in bondage," said Pauline Ball Tassian.

Every Juneteenth weekend, the Ball family joins together to remember their rich roots.

"Many of them didn't feel free because they were still locked in with some of the laws of slavery, but the Juneteenth allowed them to get together and talk about it," Myrtle Ball Garrison said.

John "Tobe" Ball was born in Virginia in 1859 to enslaved parents.

After June 19, 1865, he was allowed to purchase land in Saint Francisville, Louisiana.

He and his wife had 13 children. It was their 10th son, Pat Ball Sr., who walked to Texas in 1922.

"And he took his twin brothers with him. They first migrated to Deweyville, Texas. Along the way they were lumbermen and they earned money. They eventually came to Beaumont and set roots in Silver City, which is an all-black community," said Myrtle Ball Garrison.

The Ball family are founding members of both Morning Star Baptist Church and Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

Gathering on Juneteenth is crucial to the Ball family legacy because it was the one day a year working Black men had a day off work..

"They always celebrated with their families that we were so thrilled to get together after slavery. We always had BBQ and red soda, water, but essentially we were supportive of each other and we were able to laugh and we knew each other," said Dr. Mildred Ball Bright.

This year, more than 80 family members came out to celebrate.

"All of our cousins, and uncles, and aunts, and nieces and nephews, and grandchildren, and great grand children, and great grand nieces and great great grand nephews," said Margie Nell Ball-Cook.

The Ball family hopes the tradition continues for generations to come.

"When we are gone the generations behind us will be able to carry on the tradition of Juneteenth in strengthening our family and making them one," said Dr. Mildred Ball Bright.

Since it was designated a federal holiday in 2021, Juneteenth has become more universally recognized beyond Black America. Many people get the day off work or school, and there are a plethora of street festivals, fairs, concerts and other events.