Hundreds join civil rights icon Opal Lee for annual Juneteenth Freedom Walk

Opal Lee, often called the "grandmother of Juneteenth" was at the front of the 2.5-mile long march this year in Fort Worth.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The grandmother of Juneteenth put on her walking shoes and hundreds joined Ms. Opal Lee for the 2022 Juneteenth Freedom Walk.

16-year-old Madison Corzine Madison, Miss Juneteenth DFW, was one of many who walked with her.

"It's interesting that we are able to celebrate her as she made American History and that is really important to me," Madison said.

The Freedom Walk started with live music at Evans Avenue Plaza. Praise team singer Kyle Spears has never met the 95-year-old, but considers her an Icon.

"The work that she has done is iconic to the work of somebody who is born and raised in Fort Worth, so it will be an amazing thing to meet her." Spears said.

When Ms. Opal lined up to lead her signature Juneteenth walk, the crowd cheered.

"She is so inclusive and we want this to be a day everyone feels welcome," Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said. "I think you kind of feel that vibe out here today for sure."

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said what Opal Lee has done has inspired his department as well.

"We could not ask for anything better than what she has done for Fort Worth," Noakes said.

That includes her every step of the freedom walk.

"Our Country is the greatest in the world, we're the richest," Lee said at the march. "There is not reason why we can't be the greatest."

Despite the extreme heat, Ms. Opal walked the two-and-a-half miles.

Then a van carried her to City Hall for the raising of the Juneteenth Flag where she talked about celebrating even bigger.