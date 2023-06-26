LIST: Here's where you can watch 4th of July fireworks in Southeast Texas

Beaumont will host its fireworks at the Downtown Event Centre but there's several other places where you can catch them in Southeast Texas.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Fourth of July celebrations will be going on around Southeast Texas soon. We're rounding up and listing as many Independence Day events as we can.

The City of Beaumont will be hosting it's annual Fourth of July Celebration Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at the Downtown Event Centre.

Festivities start at 5 p.m. and will include food trucks, live performances and a large fireworks display.

Admission is free allowing everyone in Beaumont and beyond to enjoy the celebration.

Fireworks displays in Southeast Texas

Beaumont: July 4, Downtown Event Centre Lake Gates open at 5 p.m. Live entertainment includes Mike and the Moonpies, Catalina Wine Mixer, and Flava Band. Symphony of SE Texas puts on a patriotic performance at Julie Rogers Theatre at 8 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

July 4, Downtown Event Centre Lake Port Arthur: July 4, 1800 Lakeshore Drive Family activities including axe throwing and bounce house begin at 6 p.m. DJ Kenia provides music throughout the night. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

July 4, 1800 Lakeshore Drive Nederland : July 4, Doornbos Park Swimming pool will be open from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Bike and Wagon Parade, 5 p.m. Kids Zone starting at 5 p.m. PopGun will be performing from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

July 4, Doornbos Park Orange: July 4, Orange Riverside Pavilion Events begin at 5 p.m. Drywater Band performs at 7 p.m. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. Pets and dogs are not allowed at Pavilion.

July 4, Orange Riverside Pavilion Alabama-Coushatta: July 3, Alabama-Coushatta Indian Reservation Ball Park Tribal dancers performance at 7 p.m. Brown Sugar Band begins performing at 8 p.m. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

July 3, Alabama-Coushatta Indian Reservation Ball Park