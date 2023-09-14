The Jefferson Theatre has an exciting event for fans of 'Phantom of the Opera'

(Beaumont, TX – September 14, 2023) — Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience as the Jefferson Theatre and the City of Beaumont presents "The Phantom of the Opera" 1925 Silent Film featuring a live score performed on the renowned Robert Morton Wonder Organ. This extraordinary event will take place on Saturday, October 14th, 2023, and will be brought to life by the incredible talents of musician Tom Helms. Doors open at 6:00pm, show at 7:00pm, and tickets are $10. The Jefferson Theatre, a historic landmark that has stood the test of time since 1927, is proud to host this unique fusion of classic cinema and live musical accompaniment. Audiences can expect to be transported back in time to the golden era of silent cinema. The Robert Morton Wonder Organ, voiced particularly for the acoustics of the Jefferson Theatre, was installed on a platform that allows the organ to rise majestically from the orchestra pit to the stage level. The organ’s 778 pipes and many percussive effects produce a variety of sounds rivaling those of an actual orchestra. Hearing the organ in the theatre is a magical and unique opportunity. Don't miss your chance to witness the magic of "The Phantom of the Opera" as it was meant to be seen, with the grandeur of live organ music at the Jefferson Theatre. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Beaumont Civic Center box office. About Beaumont Events: The City of Beaumont hosts over 500 events a year at six city-run venues and produces more than 70 city-sponsored events and festivals for the public. Visit beaumonteventstx.com, download our app, follow Beaumont Events on social media, or call 409.838.3435 to stay up to date with all the exciting events in the area. The entertainment app is available on your mobile device by searching “Beaumont Events” on Google Play and the App Store.