Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo dates announced for 2023

RodeoHouston just wrapped up its 90th celebration a little over two weeks ago.

HOUSTON — If you've already put your Western gear away from this year's rodeo, you better remember where you left it.

RodeoHouston just announced the dates for the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Note: The video above was uploaded on March 14, 2022

This year's rodeo ended with a bang about two weeks ago with a headlining concert from George Strait. This year marked the rodeo's 90th celebration and its big return since the shutdown in 2020.

You can start counting down the days to next year's rodeo. It's been announced that it'll run from February 28 to March 19, 2023.

RodeoHouston shared the news on social media, telling everyone to save the date.

"We can't wait to welcome y'all back in 2023!"

This year, total attendance for Rodeo-related events topped 2,400,000.

George Strait's concert-only performance brought out almost 80,000 fans.

Music producer Marshmello had the biggest 2022 turnout for a rodeo/concert with nearly 74,000 people, beating Chris Stapleton's performance by around 100.

Bun B's H-Town Takeover takes spot number 3 for crowd turnout, but it was an iconic night for the Houston Rodeo. The Texas rapper was the first Black man from the Houston area to headline a rodeo concert.

Note: The following video was uploaded on March 11, 2022.

Rodeo athletes competed in eight traditional events for 2022. In total, they won $2.14 million.