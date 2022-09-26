'High-energy, adrenaline-rushing' circus coming to Ford Park

The Moto X-Treme Circus Show combines action sports with the most spectacular circus thrill acts.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A new "high-energy, adrenaline-rushing" circus is coming to Beaumont.

Southeast Texans have a chance to attend the Moto X-treme Circus-Evolution Tour 2022 at Ford Park on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

The Moto X-Treme Circus Show combines action sports with the most spectacular circus thrill acts, according to the Moto X-Treme Circus website. Acts that will be in attendance include:

The X-Metal Riders

BMX FREESTYLE

The Globe of Death with 5 Motorcycles at the same time

Sky Masters – Aerial Thrill

Pendulum Wheel

The Nuclear Stunt Girls and more

Tickets are already on sale and can be bought online. The gates open one hour before each show.

From a Ford Park release:

