'High-energy, adrenaline-rushing' circus coming to Ford Park

BEAUMONT, Texas — A new "high-energy, adrenaline-rushing" circus is coming to Beaumont.
Southeast Texans have a chance to attend the Moto X-treme Circus-Evolution Tour 2022 at Ford Park on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
The Moto X-Treme Circus Show combines action sports with the most spectacular circus thrill acts, according to the Moto X-Treme Circus website. Acts that will be in attendance include:
- The X-Metal Riders
- BMX FREESTYLE
- The Globe of Death with 5 Motorcycles at the same time
- Sky Masters – Aerial Thrill
- Pendulum Wheel
- The Nuclear Stunt Girls and more
Tickets are already on sale and can be bought online. The gates open one hour before each show.
From a Ford Park release:
