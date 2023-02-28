Stand-up comedian George Lopez coming to Beaumont, will perform at Julie Rogers Theatre in August

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10 a.m.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A long-time stand-up comedian and actor who is known as an "icon and advocate for Latino representation" is coming to Beaumont.

George Lopez will perform at the Julie Rogers Theatre Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. The actor is performing stand-up in arenas across the country for his OMG Hi! Comedy Tour.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10 a.m. Those who would like to buy a ticket can do so at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices start at $39.50.

Presale begins on Thursday, March 2 at 10 a.m. and ends at 10 p.m. using code: GEORGE.

Lopez co-created, wrote, produced and starred in the hit sitcom George Lopez.

He currently stars in the comedy series Lopez vs Lopez for NBC. Featured in the series is his daughter Mayan Lopez.

The multi-talented man is also a New York Times bestseller having authored the autobiography “Why You Crying?" He also authored a second memoir “I’m Not Gonna Lie And Other Lies You Tell When You Turn 50” and co-wrote a children’s book titled “Chupacarter.”

Lopez's extensive film history includes Walking with Herb, the modern-day Western No Man’s Land, The Tax Collector, El Chicano, the romantic comedy box-office hit Valentine’s Day, The Spy Next Door, The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, and Spare Parts. He also was a voice actor in Gnome Alone, Escape from Planet Earth, Rio, Smurfs, Beverly Hills Chihuahua, and Cats & Dogs.

Lopez was the focus of the award-winning documentary Brown is the New Green: George Lopez and the American Dream.

