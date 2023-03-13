FULL SCHEDULE | 50th annual Nederland Heritage Festival will have rides, live entertainment and more

NEDERLAND, Texas — Preparations are underway for the 50th annual Nederland Heritage Festival. The theme for 2023 is "Better with time: 50 years strong."
This year's festival runs from Tuesday, March 14, 2023 to Sunday, March 19, 2023 and is located at 1523 Boston Avenue.
In addition to the carnival and live entertainment, there will be a treasure hunt. The rules will be posted on the Nederland Heritage Festival Facebook page and the Nederland Police Station. The first clue will be posted at the police station only at 7 p.m. each night, starting Monday.
Those who wanted to can keep up with the festival and stay on top of the upcoming events, daily itineraries and important information at the Nederland Heritage Festival Facebook page.
"We can’t wait to see all your beautiful faces for a week of fun," organizers said in a Facebook post.
Carnival Schedule
March 14
- 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- Special: $30 Armband Day
- Guest Services
- Hosted by Nederland Fishing Team: 4 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Hosted by VFW: 7:30 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- NHF Famous "Cuisine" Walk
March 15
- 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- Guest Services
- Hosted by Learning Hands: 4 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Hosted by St. Charles Youth Group: 7:30 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- NHF Famous "Cuisine" Walk
March 16
- 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- Special: $30 Armband Day
- Guest Services
- Hosted by St. Charles Youth Group - 4 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Hosted by Cubscouts Pack 232 - 7:30 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- NHF Famous "Cuisine" Walk
March 17
- 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- Guest Services
- Hosted by Spindletop: 4 p.m. - 7: 30 p.m.
- Hosted by St. Charles Youth Group: 7"30 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- NHF Famous "Cuisine" Walk
March 18
- 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.
- Guest Services
- Hosted by Pax Supply - Joey Vincent HVAC Supplies: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Hosted by St. Charles Youth Group: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Hosted by Golden Coast Community Girl Scouts: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- NHF Famous "Cuisine" Walk
March 19
- Noon - 6 p.m.
- Special: $30 Armband Day
- Guest Services
- Hosted by VFW: Noon - 6 p.m.
- NHF Famous "Cuisine" Walk
Guest services are located in front of the NHF Pavilion at the end of the Cuisine Walk. In addition to all the food and fun the carnival is set to provide, attendees will also be able to enjoy live concerts from a variety of performers.
Philpott Ford Stage Schedule
- March 14
- Alter Ego
- 7 p.m.
- NHF / Philpott Stage
- March 15
- George Dearborn & Branded
- 7 p.m.
- NHF / Philpott Stage
- March 16
- Curse and The Cure
- 7 p.m.
- NHF / Philpott Stage
- March 17
- Brit Godwin
- 7 p.m.
- NHF / Philpott Stage
- March 18
- Brit Godwin
- 7 p.m.
- NHF / Philpott Stage
