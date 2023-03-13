FULL SCHEDULE | 50th annual Nederland Heritage Festival will have rides, live entertainment and more

This year's festival runs from Tuesday, March 14, 2023 to Sunday March 19, 2023 and is located at 1523 Boston Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEDERLAND, Texas — Preparations are underway for the 50th annual Nederland Heritage Festival. The theme for 2023 is "Better with time: 50 years strong."

This year's festival runs from Tuesday, March 14, 2023 to Sunday, March 19, 2023 and is located at 1523 Boston Avenue.

In addition to the carnival and live entertainment, there will be a treasure hunt. The rules will be posted on the Nederland Heritage Festival Facebook page and the Nederland Police Station. The first clue will be posted at the police station only at 7 p.m. each night, starting Monday.

Those who wanted to can keep up with the festival and stay on top of the upcoming events, daily itineraries and important information at the Nederland Heritage Festival Facebook page.

"We can’t wait to see all your beautiful faces for a week of fun," organizers said in a Facebook post.

Carnival Schedule

March 14

4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Special: $30 Armband Day

Guest Services Hosted by Nederland Fishing Team: 4 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Hosted by VFW: 7:30 p.m. - 11 p.m.

NHF Famous "Cuisine" Walk

March 15

4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Guest Services Hosted by Learning Hands: 4 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Hosted by St. Charles Youth Group: 7:30 p.m. - 11 p.m.

NHF Famous "Cuisine" Walk

March 16

4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Special: $30 Armband Day

Guest Services Hosted by St. Charles Youth Group - 4 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Hosted by Cubscouts Pack 232 - 7:30 p.m. - 11 p.m.

NHF Famous "Cuisine" Walk

March 17

4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Guest Services Hosted by Spindletop: 4 p.m. - 7: 30 p.m. Hosted by St. Charles Youth Group: 7"30 p.m. - 11 p.m.

NHF Famous "Cuisine" Walk

March 18

10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Guest Services Hosted by Pax Supply - Joey Vincent HVAC Supplies: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Hosted by St. Charles Youth Group: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Hosted by Golden Coast Community Girl Scouts: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

NHF Famous "Cuisine" Walk

March 19

Noon - 6 p.m.

Special: $30 Armband Day

Guest Services Hosted by VFW: Noon - 6 p.m.

NHF Famous "Cuisine" Walk

Guest services are located in front of the NHF Pavilion at the end of the Cuisine Walk. In addition to all the food and fun the carnival is set to provide, attendees will also be able to enjoy live concerts from a variety of performers.

Philpott Ford Stage Schedule

March 14 Alter Ego 7 p.m. NHF / Philpott Stage

March 15 George Dearborn & Branded 7 p.m. NHF / Philpott Stage

March 16 Curse and The Cure 7 p.m. NHF / Philpott Stage

March 17 Brit Godwin 7 p.m. NHF / Philpott Stage

March 18 Brit Godwin 7 p.m. NHF / Philpott Stage



✨IT’S ONLY A DAY AWAY!✨ So let’s get you the information you need to be prepared! ⚫️ Food and rides will open... Posted by Nederland Heritage Festival on Monday, March 13, 2023

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

Also on 12NewsNow.com…



