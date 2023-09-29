x
Full Schedule | 2023 Texas Rice Festival kicks off this weekend

The rice festival began in 1968 when the St. Louis Catholic Church created a festival celebrating the rice harvest.

Sierra Kondos

Published: 12:11 PM CDT September 29, 2023
Updated: 12:11 PM CDT September 29, 2023

WINNIE, Texas

The 54th annual Texas Rice Festival kicked off Sept. 16. and will run through Oct.7 at the Winnie-Stowell Park.

Festival goers coming from Interstate 10, take exit #829. Take Hwy 124 and head South. Turn left at the 4th red light and follow the signs. 

TICKET PRICES

  • Kids 5 & Under- FREE
  • Students 6-18- $5.00
  • Adults- $15
  • Seniors 65 & Older- FREE
  • FREE PARKING


Friday, Sept. 29 Noon - Midnight

FRIDAY - SEPT. 29

  • Registration – 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m.
    • Tractor Technician Contest
    • Contest Starts at 9 a.m. at the Museum located at the Texas Rice Festival Office
  • 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. 
    • 41st Annual BBQ & Fajita Cook-off
    • BBQ Cook-off
  • 8 p.m. – Midnight -- DJ (Main Stage) performs

Saturday, Sept 30 9 a.m

SATURDAY - SEPT. 30

  • 9 a.m. Rice Cooking Contest, Community Building
  • 11 a.m.  BBQ cook-off judging begins
  • 12 p.m.  Cornhole Tournament 
  • 3 p.m. Washer pitching tournament
  • 6 p.m.  2023 TRF Queen Coronation; East Chambers Auditorium. 
Sunday, Oct.1 5 p.m.

SUNDAY, OCT. 1

  • 5 p.m. Gospel singing jubilee; East Chambers High School Auditorium


Wednesday, Oct.4 9 a.m.-11 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 4

  • 9 a.m.. Welding and Ace Contest at Lee College
  • 5 p.m. Vendor Booths Open
  • 5 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. Blessing of the Crops Prayer
  • 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. “Talley Amusement” Carnival 
  • 5:30 p.m. -7 p.m.  Dawson Drake Performs
  • 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.  Running On Credit Performs
  • 9:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Casey Donahew Performs

Thursday, Oct.5 4:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 5

  • 4:30 p.m. Livestock/Ag Mech/Breeding Beef Check-In
  • 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. “Talley Amusement” Carnival 
  • 7:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Cajun Awards
  • 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Wayne Toups & ZydeCajun Performs
  • 10 – 11:30 p.m. Kevin Naquin performs

Friday, Oct. 6 8 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 6 

  • 8 a.m. 4-H & FFA Livestock, Steer & Breeding Beef Show
  • 9 a.m. Opening Ceremonies; Presentation of Colors by Boy Scouts
    • Gates to the rides open
  • 9:30 a.m. Diaper Derby; (ages 0-12 mos.)
  • 10 a.m. Little Rice Tot (ages 1-3 yrs)
  • 10:55 a.m. Poster Contest Winners (Main Stage)
  • 11 a.m. Hamshire-Fannett Golden Girls Drill Team
  • 11:20 a.m. Little Rice King Contest; (ages 3-5 yrs)
  • 12 p.m. Miss La Petite Pageant; (ages 3-5 yrs)
  • 1 p.m. East Chambers Buccadears Drill Team performs
  • 1:20 p.m. Little Rice Sweetheart Pageant; (ages 6-8 yrs)
  • 2 p.m. Junior Queen Pageant; (ages 9-12 yrs)
  • 2:45 p.m. Youth Day Parade; from Community Building through the park down LeBlanc Rd., South on Park St., returning to Community Building
  • 4:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. Amber Blanchard’s School of Dance performs
  • 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Matt Sebastian Band performs
  • 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. The Teague Brothers performs
  • 10 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. William Beckmann performs

Friday, Oct.6 8:30 a.m.- 2 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 6

  • 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Old Timer’s Breakfast, Community Building; Sponsored by
  • 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Art & Photography Exhibit, Community Building
  • 10 a.m. – Midnight “Talley  Amusement” Carnival
  • 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Rice Education Exhibit, Community Building
  • 10 a.m.-Noon A variety of FREE children's games & activities; Northwest corner of park
  • 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Ice Cream Eating Contest; BBQ Pavilion; (Ages 0 -14 yrs)

Saturday, Oct. 7 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 7

  • 8 a.m. Livestock Judging at Livestock Arena
  • 9 a.m. Opening Ceremonies; Presentation of Colors by Boy Scouts
    • Gates open for rides
  • 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Art & Photography Exhibit; Community Building
  • 10 a.m. Grand Parade
    • Starts at Chestnut St. & Hwy 124, down eastside of Hwy 124, left on LeBlanc Rd., through the W-S Park
  • 11:30 a.m. Introduction of Honorees
  • 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. .Antique Car Show; Northwest Corner of W-S Park
  • 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. American Cancer Society Auction
  • 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. The Tejas Brothers Performs
  • 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Shenandoah Performs
  • 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Treaty Oak Revival Performs
  • 10 p.m. Saddle Drawing
  • 10:30 p.m. – 12 a.m. The Kings of Neon Performs

