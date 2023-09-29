Full Schedule | 2023 Texas Rice Festival kicks off this weekend

Example video title will go here for this video

The rice festival began in 1968 when the St. Louis Catholic Church created a festival celebrating the rice harvest.

The 54th annual Texas Rice Festival kicked off Sept. 16. and will run through Oct.7 at the Winnie-Stowell Park.

Festival goers coming from Interstate 10, take exit #829. Take Hwy 124 and head South. Turn left at the 4th red light and follow the signs.

TICKET PRICES

Kids 5 & Under- FREE

Students 6-18- $5.00

Adults- $15

Seniors 65 & Older- FREE

FREE PARKING