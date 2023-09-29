Full Schedule | 2023 Texas Rice Festival kicks off this weekend
The rice festival began in 1968 when the St. Louis Catholic Church created a festival celebrating the rice harvest.
The 54th annual Texas Rice Festival kicked off Sept. 16. and will run through Oct.7 at the Winnie-Stowell Park.
Festival goers coming from Interstate 10, take exit #829. Take Hwy 124 and head South. Turn left at the 4th red light and follow the signs.
TICKET PRICES
- Kids 5 & Under- FREE
- Students 6-18- $5.00
- Adults- $15
- Seniors 65 & Older- FREE
- FREE PARKING
Friday, Sept. 29: Noon - Midnight
FRIDAY - SEPT. 29
- Registration – 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m.
- Tractor Technician Contest
- Contest Starts at 9 a.m. at the Museum located at the Texas Rice Festival Office
- 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- 41st Annual BBQ & Fajita Cook-off
- BBQ Cook-off
- 8 p.m. – Midnight -- DJ (Main Stage) performs
Saturday, Sept 30: 9 a.m
SATURDAY - SEPT. 30
- 9 a.m. Rice Cooking Contest, Community Building
- 11 a.m. BBQ cook-off judging begins
- 12 p.m. Cornhole Tournament
- 3 p.m. Washer pitching tournament
- 6 p.m. 2023 TRF Queen Coronation; East Chambers Auditorium.
Sunday, Oct.1: 5 p.m.
SUNDAY, OCT. 1
- 5 p.m. Gospel singing jubilee; East Chambers High School Auditorium
Wednesday, Oct.4: 9 a.m.-11 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 4
- 9 a.m.. Welding and Ace Contest at Lee College
- 5 p.m. Vendor Booths Open
- 5 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. Blessing of the Crops Prayer
- 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. “Talley Amusement” Carnival
- 5:30 p.m. -7 p.m. Dawson Drake Performs
- 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Running On Credit Performs
- 9:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Casey Donahew Performs
Thursday, Oct.5: 4:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 5
- 4:30 p.m. Livestock/Ag Mech/Breeding Beef Check-In
- 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. “Talley Amusement” Carnival
- 7:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Cajun Awards
- 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Wayne Toups & ZydeCajun Performs
- 10 – 11:30 p.m. Kevin Naquin performs
Friday, Oct. 6: 8 a.m.-11:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 6
- 8 a.m. 4-H & FFA Livestock, Steer & Breeding Beef Show
- 9 a.m. Opening Ceremonies; Presentation of Colors by Boy Scouts
- Gates to the rides open
- 9:30 a.m. Diaper Derby; (ages 0-12 mos.)
- 10 a.m. Little Rice Tot (ages 1-3 yrs)
- 10:55 a.m. Poster Contest Winners (Main Stage)
- 11 a.m. Hamshire-Fannett Golden Girls Drill Team
- 11:20 a.m. Little Rice King Contest; (ages 3-5 yrs)
- 12 p.m. Miss La Petite Pageant; (ages 3-5 yrs)
- 1 p.m. East Chambers Buccadears Drill Team performs
- 1:20 p.m. Little Rice Sweetheart Pageant; (ages 6-8 yrs)
- 2 p.m. Junior Queen Pageant; (ages 9-12 yrs)
- 2:45 p.m. Youth Day Parade; from Community Building through the park down LeBlanc Rd., South on Park St., returning to Community Building
- 4:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. Amber Blanchard’s School of Dance performs
- 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Matt Sebastian Band performs
- 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. The Teague Brothers performs
- 10 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. William Beckmann performs
Saturday, Oct. 7: 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 7
- 8 a.m. Livestock Judging at Livestock Arena
- 9 a.m. Opening Ceremonies; Presentation of Colors by Boy Scouts
- Gates open for rides
- 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Art & Photography Exhibit; Community Building
- 10 a.m. Grand Parade
- Starts at Chestnut St. & Hwy 124, down eastside of Hwy 124, left on LeBlanc Rd., through the W-S Park
- 11:30 a.m. Introduction of Honorees
- 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. .Antique Car Show; Northwest Corner of W-S Park
- 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. American Cancer Society Auction
- 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. The Tejas Brothers Performs
- 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Shenandoah Performs
- 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Treaty Oak Revival Performs
- 10 p.m. Saddle Drawing
- 10:30 p.m. – 12 a.m. The Kings of Neon Performs