LIST | Festivities, food and music Southeast Texans can enjoy during 2022 Groves Pecan Festival

GROVES, Texas — The 53rd anniversary of the Groves Pecan Festival began this week, and there is plenty of food and activities for everyone to enjoy.

The 2022 Groves Pecan Festival is a four-day event that runs from Thursday, October 13, 2022 to Sunday, October 16. The festival will open in Lion’s Park located at 6279 Jackson Boulevard each day.

Organizers are encouraging everyone, no matter their age, to go out and enjoy the festivities.

There will be plenty of food at the festival including ice cream, funnel cakes, pecan pie, fried desserts, curly fries, gumbo and more for attendees to eat. There will also be freshly squeezed lemonade and teas.

In addition to food, there will be music and daily activities for all to enjoy. Attendees can buy daily carnival ride wristbands for carnival rides each day of the festival.

Tickets for rides will also be sold for $1 each, with rides requiring anywhere from two to five tickets.

With so much fun, food and entertainment to enjoy, 12News has compiled a list to make the experience easy and enjoyable.

Friday, October 14

Groves Pecan Festival 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Carnival, Food, and Craft Booths Open

Kenny’s Funland, LLC Carnival Ride Arm Bands - $30

Music by Beau Wilson of Electrifying Sounds DJ Service 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Band to Play, “The Rollin Bones” Band, Lee Rodgers Pavilion 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.



Saturday, October 15

Groves Pecan Festival 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. Carnival, Food and Craft Booths Open

Kenny’s Funland, LLC Carnival Ride Arm Bands $35

Cooking with Pecans Contest Judging begins at 3 p.m. Winners will be announced at festival stage area between 6 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Festival Kick-Off 11:00 a.m. The National Anthem will be sung by Norma Touchette!

Tonalta School of Music 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

June Badon’s School of Dance 1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Armentor’s United Martial Arts 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

DANCEWORKS 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Debbie’s Dance Etc. 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Music by Beau Wilson of Electrifying Sounds DJ Service 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Introduction of the 2022 Groves Pecan Pageant Queen and her Court. 6 p.m.

Announce the winners of the “Cooking with Pecans” contest 6:15 p.m.

Band to Play, “OLE LONESOME”, Lee Rodgers Pavilion 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.



Sunday, October 16

Groves Pecan Festival Carnival Lion’s Park - 6279 Jackson Noon – 6 p.m.

Kenny’s Funland, LLC Carnival Ride Arm Bands - $35

The Groves Pecan Festival Pet Show 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Lee Rodgers Pavilion located in Lion’s Park Registration begins at noon

The Horseshoe Tournamen t Noon Lion’s Park Horseshoe Pit located at Lion’s Park $20 for Doubles Horseshoe Tournament $5 entry fee for Singles Horseshoe Tournament

t Music by Beau Wilson of Electrifying Sounds DJ Service 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Port Neches Middle School Choir 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Groves Middle School Choir 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Indian Chorale and PNG Choir 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

END of FESTIVAL 6 p.m.



The Groves Pecan Festival Treasure Hunt began Monday, October 10, 2022. Clues for the hunt will appear on the Groves Pecan Festival Facebook page at 8 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

Hunters can find Golden Pecans worth $50 on Monday through Thursday and there will be a grand prize of $400.

If needed, bonus clues for the golden pecans will be released Saturday at 7 p.m. Bonus clues for the grand prize will be released at 8 p.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday if needed.

Those who think they found the golden pecan or grand prize must post the confirmation code on the Facebook page so the find can be confirmed.

Golden pecans and/or the grand prize not turned in to the Groves Chamber of Commerce before Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 6 p.m. will be declared null and void.

Those who want to know more information about the festival information can call the Groves Chamber of Commerce at 409-962-3631.