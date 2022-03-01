Surprise! Eli Young Band to perform one night for the Houston rodeo

The group will be a part of the Jim Beam Welcome Sessions. Their concert will be open to anyone 21 and older that pay admission to NRG Park.

HOUSTON — The Hideout is bringing a Texas band back to their old stomping grounds.

Organizers for RodeoHouston just announced a surprise concert from Eli Young Band.

The group first performed at The Hideout in 2007 before moving to the rodeo's main stage for three shows. They're now multi-platinum artists with hits like "Crazy Girl" and "Even If It Breaks Your Heart."

Eli Young Band is returning to The Hideout as part of the Jim Beam Welcome Sessions. The sessions are meant to bring people together for a warm "Welcome Back" to live music.

This concert will be on Thursday, March 3. It's set to kick off at 8 p.m. with an opening performance by Houston DJ Disko Cowboy. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

The Hideout is in a white tent on the west side of NRG Arena. It's open for guests 21 and older for the cost of admission to NRG Park.

“Returning to The Hideout is going to be a nostalgic moment for all of us and can’t wait to revisit the stage that we played back in 2007 and has supported so many incredible up-and-coming artists,” said Eli Young Band. “Thank you to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and Jim Beam for making this surprise happen, it will definitely be a night to remember.”

Surprise🤩! This Thursday, Jim Beam welcomes Eli Young Band back to The Hideout stage for a one-night-only performance! Get there early & catch a DJ set from Disko Cowboy! 🤠 Posted by RODEOHOUSTON on Tuesday, March 1, 2022